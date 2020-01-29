Lark & Ro

Signature Long Sleeve Wrap Dress

An Amazon Brand - Sleek and streamlined, this long-sleeve wrap dress combines a smoothing matte sheen fabric with a figure-flattering silhouette for an effortlessly polished look Lark & Ro’s collection of women’s dresses, blouses, cardigans, jackets, outerwear, and more marries soft fabrics with classic designs for easily paired pieces that take care of business. Our stylish selection includes office clothes for work, warm coats, and 100% cashmere sweaters as well as casual tops and formal dresses for parties and wedding guests.