Signature Holiday Advent Calendar Set

$64.00

Product Description This holiday advent calendar includes: 1x L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Cream (net wt. 0.17 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Lip Balm (net wt. 0.13 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Rose Hand Cream (net wt. 0.34 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Almond Delicious Hands (net wt. 0.3 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Aromachologie Revitalizing Sugar Cube (net wt. 1.16 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Lavender Hand Cream (net wt. 0.3 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil (1.1 fl. oz.), 1x L'Occitane Shea Light Comforting Cream (net wt. 0.17 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate (net wt. 0.7 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Verbena Body Lotion (1 fl. oz.), 1x L'Occitane Cherry Blossom Hand Cream (net wt. 0.35 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Aromachologie 5 Essentials Oils Shampoo (1.1 fl. oz.), 1x L'Occitane Aqua Reotier Ultra Thirst-Quenching Gel (net wt. 0.17 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream (net wt. 0.34 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap - Milk (net wt. 0.8 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm (net wt. 0.35 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Soap with Verbena Leaves (Net Wt. 0.8 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Aromachologie 5 Essentials Oils Conditioner (1.1 fl. oz.), 1x L'Occitane Verbena Cooling Hand Cream Gel (net. wt. 0.3 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Verbena Shower Gel (1 fl. oz.), 1x L'Occitane Cherry Blossom Bath & Shower Gel (1.1 fl. oz.), 1x L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream (net wt. 0.3 oz.), 1x L’Occitane Aqua Reotier Water Gel Cleanser (1.3 fl. oz.), and 1x L’Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream (net wt. 0.6 oz.). Brand Story L'Occitane captures the true "Art de vivre" of Provence, offering a sensorial immersion in the natural beauty and lifestyle of the South of France.