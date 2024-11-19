Boll & Branch

Signature Hemmed Duvet Set

$299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boll & Branch

Details Holding a white baroque pearl, the Georgian-inspired hand earring features a blue stone detail, adding a sense of opulence to the cuff. This piece is a single earring but can be worn with other hoops for a more decadent ear stack. Discover the world of Harris Reed x Missoma with jewellery for everyone, embracing your individuality, acceptance and being fabulously who you are. Pendant Metal: 18ct Recycled Gold Plated on Brass Earring Hoop Metal: 18ct Recycled Gold Plated Vermeil on Sterling Silver Charm dimensions: 18.8mm x 6.7mm Pearl dimensions: 12mm x 8mm Stone: Baroque Pearl and Dyed Blue Sapphire Weight: 4.21g