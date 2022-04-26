Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Zana Bayne
Signature Harness
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zana Bayne
*Each item is made custom per order and will be shipped within 2-3 weeks of purchase
Need a few alternatives?
Zana Bayne
Signature Harness
BUY
$175.00
Zana Bayne
Anne Fontaine
Black Faux Leather Harness
BUY
$295.00
Anne Fontaine
Noir Kei Ninomiya
Tulle And Leather Harness
BUY
$710.00
mytheresa
Jennifer Zeuner
Odessa Choker
BUY
$300.00
Jennifer Zeuner
More from Zana Bayne
Zana Bayne
Chain Harness
BUY
$250.00
Zana Bayne
Zana Bayne
Choker Collar
BUY
$90.00
Zana Bayne
Zana Bayne
Cruxus Harness
BUY
$310.00
Zana Bayne
Zana Bayne
Woven Face Mask
BUY
$175.00
Zana Bayne
More from Necklaces
Zana Bayne
Signature Harness
BUY
$175.00
Zana Bayne
Anne Fontaine
Black Faux Leather Harness
BUY
$295.00
Anne Fontaine
Noir Kei Ninomiya
Tulle And Leather Harness
BUY
$710.00
mytheresa
Jennifer Zeuner
Odessa Choker
BUY
$300.00
Jennifer Zeuner
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted