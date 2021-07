Yellow Leaf Hammocks

Signature Hammock

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Yellow Leaf Hammocks

Our most popular hammock, the Signature is handwoven with ultra-soft yarn that's versatile, durable, and deeply comfortable. Our Triple-Weave construction combines 150,000 ultra-soft loops to cradle you weightlessly. It’s the softest way to hang. Classic Weight Capacity: 400 lbs (180 kg) Family Weight Capacity: 550 lbs (250 kg)