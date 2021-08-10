KRISTIN ESS HAIR

Signature Hair Gloss

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Kristin Ess Hair's Signature Hair Gloss is an in-shower treatment formulated to instantly boost vibrancy + shine. Benefits Choose this color if you have light blonde hair and want to amplify or add warm tones Works on color treated and natural light blonde hair Vibrancy Boosting Technology creates a protective shield over the hair to instantly boost shine and help lock-in your color Antioxidant Complex smooths and softens hair from root to tip making hair more manageable Alkaline Neutralizing System protects from color fading by preventing hard water minerals from being deposited onto the hair and scalp Ammonia-free formula will not lift, lighten, or cover greys Color lasts 3-4 weeks and will gradually fade, depending on how often you shampoo Will help you keep your color looking fresh, shiny and healthy Use this in between salon visits or anytime your hair color needs a boost For all hair types Vegan Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Silicones Ammonia Sulfates Includes Kristin Ess Hair Signature Golden Hour Gloss Bottle Kristin Ess Hair Signature Gloss Applicator Bottle with Activator Instruction sheet with plastic gloves Single application