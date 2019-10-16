NuMe

Signature Hair Dryer, Turquoise

$88.00

NuMe Signature Hair Dryer - The Perfect Gift Get lustrous, voluminous results every time The lightweight, NuMe Signature Hair Dryer is perfect for everyday blowouts made with a ceramic grill. Negative ion conditioning offers hair a shining finish, while far infrared heat is sure to heat hair safely. The cool shot button locks in your hairstyles and the two concentrates included can help tame bangs and smooth thick hair. Current Colors Available: Turquoise and Pink See recommended hair care items at the bottom. Ceramic grill Far infrared heat Negative ion conditioning 2 speed settings 3 temperature settings + Cool shot button Includes two concentrators (mid-size and ultra-slim) Soft touch finish + Stylist-length cord Produces long-lasting hairstyles + For all hair types