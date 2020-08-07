Tula

Signature Glow Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Instantly brighten up the appearance of dull skin & protect from blue light damage & pollution with Tula's light-diffusng Signature Glow Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist. Skincare-first ingredients like probiotics, hyaluronic acid, strawberry & kiwi fruit water help hydrate skin while adding pearlescent finish. Alcohol-free & never sticky, Signature Glow has an invigorating scent that instantly uplifts your mood & makes refreshing your face a skincare ritual worth looking forward to.