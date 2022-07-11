Sukin

Signature Foaming Facial Cleanser

A non-drying, gentle gel cleanser Perfect for a normal to oily skin Purifies the skin, without stripping it of its natural oils Removes make up, daily dirt build up and excess oils Helps to soothe and tighten the skin with a natural blend of chamomile, aloe vera, green tea and witch hazel- win Perfect for a normal to oily skin type, our Facial Foaming Cleanser is a non-drying, gentle gel cleanser that purifies the skin without stripping it of its natural oils. Not only does it work to remove make-up, daily dirt build-up and excess oils, it also helps to soothe and tighten the skin with a natural blend of Chamomile, Aloe Vera, Green Tea and Witch Hazel- win. Evening Primrose and our favourite Rosehip Oil is also added, to provide light hydration, leaving your skin soft and touchable.