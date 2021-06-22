Oribe

Signature Essentials Travel Set, 1 Ct.

$45.00 $27.00

Product Description Artist Rowan Harrison classifies his work as contemporary decorative pottery and ink drawings that have a strong tie to his Native American heritage and culture. Rowan created three original works of art in collaboration with Oribe Hair Care for its limited edition holiday 2020 collection using traditional Southwestern indigenous motifs. Each design was intricately hand-drawn and painted, combining elements of the Pueblo craftspeople to represent the land, natural beauty and spiritual elements of the American Southwest. Brand Story Oribe, the eponymous line from one of the most influential hairdressers of all time is specifically tailored to meet the hair needs of the truly glamorous. These are the products of the hair obsessed.