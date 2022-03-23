United States
The Laundress
Signature Detergent Gallon
$88.00$66.00
At The Laundress
Scented in "Classic" 1 Gallon Highly concentrated—up to 256 washes This item is excluded from all discounts & Promotions Don’t get stuck with empty bottles and an overflowing hamper, let us lighten the load with a gallon size. We created our Signature Detergent for those who take their everyday laundering seriously. This all-purpose formula whitens, brightens, and preserves color while removing stains. The gallon sizes include a pump with purchase for easy use and foolproof measuring – 1 pump per HE load; 2 pumps per non-HE load.