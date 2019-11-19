Signature Design by Ashley

Signature Design By Ashley 12 In. Chime Hybrid Mattress

You’ll feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud with the ultra plush Signature Design by Ashley 12 in. Chime Hybrid Mattress. The perfect fusion of traditional and modern mattress designs, this mattress features 360 individual power packed wrapped coils and two perimeter rows of nine-inch 13-gauge pocketed coils for edge-to-edge support. With its.75-inch high-density gel memory foam for lumbar support, 1.5-inch high-density super soft quilt foam, and one-inch upholstery grade comfort support foam, this mattress is sure to be a favorite. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic so you don’t have to worry about having a bad reaction while sleeping. Quick and easy to set-up, simply cut away the thick plastic wrap, unroll the mattress, and watch it fully expand into place in minutes. This mattress comes in your choice of available sizes. Mattress Dimensions