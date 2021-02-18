Le Creuset

Signature Deep Round Grill

$170.00 $100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Le Creuset

The enameled cast iron Signature Deep Round Grill brings the delicious flavor of outdoor grilling conveniently indoors. The interior surface is finished with a black satin enamel that eliminates the need for the traditional seasoning and maintenance of raw cast iron. Specially formulated for higher surface temperature cooking, the enamel develops a natural patina over time that is ideal for searing. The high ridges create perfect sear marks and allow excess fat and grease to drain away from the food. Loop handles make it easy to maneuver a full pan, and the spouts on two sides allow for drip-free pours.