Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Frame
Signature Compact Mini Bag
$258.00
$96.75
Buy Now
Review It
At The Shop by Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Frame
Signature Compact Mini Bag
BUY
$96.75
$258.00
The Shop by Shopbop
3.1 Phillip Lim
Pashli Nano Satchel
BUY
$371.25
$495.00
The Shop by Shopbop
COS
Micro Satchel Bag
BUY
$120.00
COS
By Far
Mini Rachel Crocodile-effect Shoulder Bag
BUY
$215.00
Farfetch
More from Frame
Frame
Denim Pleated Tennis Skirt
BUY
$238.00
Intermix
Frame
Le High Straight In Alemany
BUY
$92.00
$228.00
Frame
Frame
The Oversized Shirt In Vanilla Multi
BUY
$398.00
Frame
Frame
Clean Cropped Blazer In Flax
BUY
$419.00
$598.00
Frame
More from Cross-Body
Frame
Signature Compact Mini Bag
BUY
$96.75
$258.00
The Shop by Shopbop
3.1 Phillip Lim
Pashli Nano Satchel
BUY
$371.25
$495.00
The Shop by Shopbop
COS
Micro Satchel Bag
BUY
$120.00
COS
By Far
Mini Rachel Crocodile-effect Shoulder Bag
BUY
$215.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted