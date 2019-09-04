Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
Bath & Body Works

Signature Collection Sparkling Nights Super Smooth Body Lotion

$12.50
At Bath & Body Works
The magic of winter is in the air — immerse yourself in our fresh blend of iced pear, sheer freesia, sugared coconut, sandalwood & white musk
Featured in 1 story
Bath & Body Works Seasonal Fragrances Are On Sale
by Megan Decker