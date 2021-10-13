L'Occitane

Signature Advent Calendar

C$135.00 C$84.00

Award-winning French illustrator, Édith Carron, brings the whimsical world of Provence to life in our delightful Signature Advent Calendar. Walk through an imaginative holiday market and watch as time stops for a moment while childhood memories of anticipation come flooding back. Discover 24 pampering treats like our best-selling Shea Butter Hand Cream, Almond Shower Oil, and award-winning Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum. Plus, meet newcomers that your locks will love: a gentle shampoo fit for any hair type and two hair care treatments from our SOS Collection. 24 days of irresistible beauty: - Immortelle Precious Cream 5ml - Shea Butter Ultra Rich Lip Balm 4ml - Rose Hand Cream 10ml - Almond Shower Oil 35ml - Shea Light Comforting Cream 5ml - Almond Body Milk 35ml - Cherry Blossom Hand Cream 10ml - Aromachologie 5 Essentials Oils Shampoo 35ml - Aqua Reotier Ultra Thirst-Quenching Cream 5ml - Shea Butter Hand Cream 10ml - Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap - Milk 25g - Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm 10ml - Soap with Verbena Leaves 25g - Aromachologie 5 Essentials Oils Conditioner 35ml - Verbena Cooling Hand Cream Gel 10ml - Verbena Shower Gel 30ml - Shea Butter Foot Cream 10ml - Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream 20ml - Lustrous Hair Treatment - SOS Shine 20ml - Gel Cream Hair Treatment - SOS Moisture 20ml - Aromachologie Gentle & Balance Micellar Shampoo 35ml - Almond Delicious Hands 10ml - Shea Honey Hand Cream 10ml - Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum 5ml