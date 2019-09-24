Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Sigma Beauty
Sigma F80 Flat Kabuki Brush
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sigma Beauty
Provides lightweight, buildable coverage for the “no makeup” look.
Featured in 1 story
10 No-B.S. Answers To Your Most Googled Questions
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
Beautycounter
Cosmetics Brush Collection
$110.00
from
Beautycounter
BUY
Antonym
Foundation Brush
$22.00
from
The Detox Market
BUY
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Pro Shader Brush #18
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Beautyblender
Two.bb.clean
$45.00
from
Jet
BUY
More from Sigma Beauty
Sigma Beauty
Best Of Sigma Brush Set
$92.00
from
Sigma Beauty
BUY
Sigma Beauty
5-piece Basic Face Brush Set
$58.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Sigma Beauty
F57 Emphasize Contour™ Brush
$27.00
$18.90
from
Sigma Beauty
BUY
Sigma Beauty
Angled Cream Contour Brush (f61)
£10.65
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
More from Tools
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted