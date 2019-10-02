Franco Sarto

Sienne Ankle Boot

$108.70

More than the name of a footwear brand, Franco Sarto the man is the driving inspiration and passion behind the actual designs. By the age of 14, Sarto was working in a shoe factory where his job was to hand-last shoes with a hammer and nails. It is Sarto's start as a cobbler, and his passion as a designer that makes him a rarity in the business. He designs his shoes both with the sweat and blood of a technician and the grace and beauty of a world-renowned fashion designer. To this day, Sarto hand sketches many of his designs. Franco Sarto understands a woman's undying passion for shoes and is dedicated to keeping that passion alive by crafting beautiful shoes that bring joy to women around the world.