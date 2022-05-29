House of CB

Sienna Ivory Satin Strapless Corset Midi Dress

£179.00

Our 'Sienna' dress is designed to ensure it accentuates your figure at every angle. Made from our lustrous silk satin that elegantly skims your curves in delicate ivory, it has a strapless silhouette that beautifully highlights your décolletage. 'Sienna' is cut on the bias for a beautiful drape and features a pretty cowl neckline. It's fitted with our incredible corsetry boning to the bodice to snatch the fit for a tiny waist.