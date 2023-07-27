Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Shane Co.
Sidra Garnet Paperclip Bracelet
$370.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shane Co.
Need a few alternatives?
Shane Co.
Sidra Garnet Paperclip Bracelet
BUY
$370.00
Shane Co.
Kendra Scott x Barbie
Silver Elaina Satellite Reversible Bracelet
BUY
£76.55
Kendra Scott
Missoma
Good Vibes Satellite Pearl Beaded Bracelet
BUY
£85.00
Missoma
Kendra Scott x Barbie
Silver Elaina Satellite Reversible Bracelet
BUY
$98.00
Kendra Scott
More from Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Linden 14k Gold Engravable Disk Pendant
BUY
$375.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Toi Et Moi Blue Topaz And White Sapphire Necklace
BUY
$185.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Hoop Earrings In 14k Yellow Gold
BUY
$200.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Imogen Opal Studs
BUY
$175.00
Shane Co.
More from Bracelets
Shane Co.
Sidra Garnet Paperclip Bracelet
BUY
$370.00
Shane Co.
Kendra Scott x Barbie
Silver Elaina Satellite Reversible Bracelet
BUY
£76.55
Kendra Scott
Missoma
Good Vibes Satellite Pearl Beaded Bracelet
BUY
£85.00
Missoma
Kendra Scott x Barbie
Silver Elaina Satellite Reversible Bracelet
BUY
$98.00
Kendra Scott
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted