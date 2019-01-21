Prada

Sidonie Bag

£2170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Luxury Italian heritage and expert artisanal craftsmanship lie at the heart of Milanese fashion house Prada's coveted design aesthetic. Crafted from cognac brown nappa leather, calf suede and leather, this Sidonie bag from Prada's SS19 collection features a shoulder strap, a detachable and adjustable extra strap, a foldover top, a strap closure, a main internal compartment, an internal slip pocket, an internal logo stamp, silver-tone hardware and a metal logo lettering on the front. Designer colour: F0XUT PALISSANDER/COGNAC Made in Italy Designer Style ID: 1BD168VOJH2CD2 Farfetch ID: 13451270