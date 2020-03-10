Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Madewell
Sidewalk Slip On Tie Dye Sneakers
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Canvas Tie-dye print Cushioned, removable insole Padded collar Round toe Rubber sole Imported, China This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #MADEW44210
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Rothy's
Black Mary Jane
$155.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Rothy's
Merino Point
C$236.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Rothy's
The Point Flat
$145.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
aeydē
Beau Leather Ballet Flats
£160.00
£64.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Madewell
Madewell
Women's Sidewalk Low-top Sneakers In Leather
$88.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Koio Capri Low-top Sneakers
$248.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Ear Cuff
$18.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Mini Tpu Transport Tote
$58.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Flats
promoted
Rothy's
Black Mary Jane
$155.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Rothy's
Merino Point
C$236.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Rothy's
The Point Flat
$145.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
aeydē
Beau Leather Ballet Flats
£160.00
£64.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted