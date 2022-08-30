Madewell

Sidewalk Slip-on Sneakers In Recycled Canvas

Ditch the laces with our new slip-ons, designed to be comfortable from the get-go. Made of recycled cotton canvas and naturally sourced rubber, these sneakers with a classic gum sole have MWL Cloudlift insoles for a supercushy, ultra-supportive fit that feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 64% recycled cotton/36% conventional cotton canvas upper. Man-made sole. Import. AH764