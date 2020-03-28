Homemaxs

Side Table With Metal Storage Basket

$39.99

[SIMPLE & UNIQUE DESIGN] – The modern style and elegant shape make this side table an artwork other than a furniture. The wood finish is so attractive and eye-catching. Perfect to use as sofa table and nightstand, easy to fit your place. It’s the best way to shows amazing you taste. [HIGH QUALITY & EXCELLENT CREATION] – Small side table is made of firmly manufactured with thick carbon steel and E1 grade particle board. Round side table is made to be scratch-resistant and wear-resistant for durable and reliable use. [LARGE CAPACITY STORAGE ] – The 2 tier open shelves provide more space for lamp, magazine and ornaments. The bottom basket offers extra storage to keep your place well organized. Dimensions: 17.7"L x 17.7"W x 26.4"H. [HUMANIZED DESIGN] – The four protective feet increase stability in uneven floor conditions without scratching the floor when moving the table. The unique handle makes it very easy to move anywhere. Such as bedroom, living room, apartment and office. [EASY ASSEMBLING &BUY WITH CONFIDENCE ]– Our heavy-duty metal table comes with all hardware you need for installing. Super easy and hustle free! If you have any question, please feel free to contact us via e-mail. This round side table is made of eco-safe walnut and thick carbon steel, and the metal mesh shelves gives you extra storage space. Mordern and elegant appearance and sturdy materials creating a romantic moodto your home. this vintage side table which can add an industrial flair to your living room, dining room, office, lobby and balcony. Imagine when you are sitting on sofa or bed just enjoy movies and want to eat some snacks or coffee, but you have to stop watching and stand up to reach them as there was no place to set your drinks. Our side table let you reach everything you need just in seconds. You can have snacks and drinks right at hand, as well as a remote control, your phone or tablet, a game controller, books and magazines, and so on. Provide convenience for your daily life. This HOMEMAXS side tables cheap is sold wit