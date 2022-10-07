La Ligne x Target

Side Stripe Trench Coat

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 65% Polyester, 20% Recycled Polyester, 15% Cotton Length: Below Knee Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Tie Fit: Loose Fit Cuff Type: Banded Cuff Garment Details: Side Pocket Number of Pockets: 2 Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172384 UPC: 196761008000 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-5919 Origin: Imported Description Add a comfy and stylish staple to your outerwear wardrobe with this Side Stripe Trench Coat from La Ligne x Target. Made from a soft fabric blend in a navy hue with a tan side stripe, back waist, belt tie and cuff details, the trench features long sleeves with banded cuffs and a tan front tie. Side pockets provide space for stashing small on-the-go essentials. Using the stripe as a muse, the three founders behind La Ligne create timeless pieces that can keep up with life’s every moment. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, the stripe is used as a canvas that can be minimalist, maximalist, bold or quiet, a testament to this versatile style staple. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.