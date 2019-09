Roxana Salehoun

Side Ruffle Bikini Bottoms

£80.78

Buy Now Review It

At Roxana Salehoun

Our new and improved, #1 best seller! The side ruffle bottom is made with a tunnel all around to adjust how much or how little you want showing.This is THE tanning suit. Contrasting side ruffles in light pink. Pair with matching halter top in same color way. Made in USA Fabric Imported from Italy Fully Lined