Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
& Other Stories
Side Knot Half Moon Bag
£77.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Soft suede crossbody bag in a half moon shape with a ipper compartment, side tie and twisted crossbody strap.
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Mona Slingback Sandal
$270.00
$80.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Pour la Victoire
Elle Mini Crossbody
$95.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
My Biotiful Bag
Weekend Bag
$39.00
from
My Biotiful Bag
BUY
A.L.C.
Small Davenport Crossbody
$545.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted