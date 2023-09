Tibi

Sid High-rise Tapered Jeans

£400.00

Editors’ Notes Taking cues from '90s styles but re-imagined in a totally contemporary way, Tibi's 'Sid' jeans are cut from bleached denim. They have slouchy wide legs that are paneled to softly taper towards the hems. Balance the high-rise waist with a cropped top.