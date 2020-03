Giorgio Armani

Si Passione Eau De Parfum Spray, 3.4-oz.

$126.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A fruity floral women's perfume, Sì Passione Eau de Parfum by Giorgio Armani is designed for the woman who is passionate, feminine, and free. Sì Passione's striking red lacquered bottle is inspired by iconic symbols of passion and love. The women's fragrance is bold and opens with sparkling pear, revealing a deep rose petal heart. Finally, intense vanilla paired with cedarwood leaves a lingering sensuality on the skin.