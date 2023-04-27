Giorgio Armani

Sì Edp 30ml Gift Set

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Giorgio Armani Beauty

Made for her. Unbox the most desired gifts this season with Armani beauty. This Sì Eau de Parfum Gift Set includes a 30ml fragrance, a 50ml body lotion and Lip Maestro 208. Chic, sultry, intense and soft at the same time, Sì combines an inflection of three accords: cassis nectar, modern chypre and light musky wood. Timeless, elegant and sensual, the fruit scent embodies elegance, passion and modern femininity. The Sì woman says YES. Sì to Strength, Sì to Dreams, Sì to Freedom, Sì to Love and Sì to Myself. In Giorgio Armani's words, she is "an irresistible combination of grace, strength and independent spirit''. LIP MAESTRO is a perfect balance between a luminous velvet matte finish, intense colours, and long-lasting comfort and wear. Its lightweight non-sticky texture offers long-lasting wear and comfort, with pigments that permeate the gel formula, offering an intense and full coverage liquid lip colour. Crafted with high attention to detail, the institutional Armani Gift Box is dressed with a festive sleeve of premium quality, tailored with Japanese inspired paper and decorated with gold hot stamping. With a vision of mindful luxury, the sets are entirely free of plastics and designed-to-last. HOW TO APPLY: EAU DE PARFUM SPRAY: Apply the fragrance on pulse point: wrist, inner elbow and neck. BODY LOTION: Lather the body lotion in hands and apply over the body. Layerable for desired strength of scent. LIP MAESTRO 208: For a high-impact look, apply LIP MAESTRO with its applicator on the bottom lip and blend lips together. Use the applicator or a lip brush to define and perfect the shape. For a natural look, apply a small amount with fingertips starting on the center of the lips. Dab and blend outwards to achieve a washed-out, soft matte finish.