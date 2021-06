SMYH

Shyh French Orange Beret

$24.50 $19.60

Buy Now Review It

Knited with hand,Soft, comfortable,and full of love and peace Made of polyester and wool,wouldn't be sultry in summer Adjustable size,you can adjust your size according to your head circumference Perfect for everyday wear, match different outfits,great for prom, homecoming, party or just for daily dress Be a cute Orange today!