Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Marc Jacobs
Shutter Camera Bag
$325.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Marc Jacobs
This camera bag prefers to have its picture taken.... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
What Jeanine Amapola Can't Leave The House Without
by
Jessica Chou
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ganni
Mona Slingback Sandal
$270.00
$80.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Raffia Basket Bag With Ruffle Trim
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Bleecker Sullivan Hobo In Ultra Navy Pebbled Leather
$378.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
Sandast
Canary Crossbody Bag
$300.00
from
Preserve
BUY
More from Marc Jacobs
DETAILS
Marc Jacobs
Marquee Tee
$145.00
from
MET Store
BUY
DETAILS
Marc Jacobs
Daisy
$104.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Marc Jacobs
See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow In Gleam Girl
$28.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Marc Jacobs
White Crosby Hiking Boots
£435.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Marques’Almeida
Orange Leather Paper Bag
£290.00
from
MARQUES'ALMEIDA
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Structured Top Handle Bag
£59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
Small-item Waist Pack Nike Printed
$70.00
from
Nike
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Handmade Elephant Bag
£69.98
from
Mango
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Amazon's "The Drop" Will Sell Limited Edition Items Designed...
As much as we love to shop brick-and-mortar stores, most of the things we buy are from Amazon. In addition to shopping, it's also how we catch up on The
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted