Shun
Shun Classic 8” Chef’s Knife With Vg-max Cutting Core And Ebony Pakkawood Handle; All-purpose Blade For A Full Range Of Cutting Tasks With Curved Blade For Easy Cuts; Cutlery Handcrafted In Japan
$149.95
VG-MAX steel is a formula exclusive to Shun with extra tungsten for a sharper edge, more chromium for corrosion resistance and additional cobalt and carbon for strength and durability
More from Shun
More from Kitchen
promoted
KitchenAid
Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer With Stainless Steel Bowl #ksm150ps
$379.99
fromBloomingdale's