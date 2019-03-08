Shu Uemura

Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Shampoo 300ml. Air dry/blow dry primer with 7 instant benefits that prep the hair for any style: Instantly hydrates, detangles, smoothes, conditions, boosts radiance, tames frizz, and adds silkiness to all hair types. When sprayed before a blow dry, the primer locks in moisture and tames strands for a smooth finish. When used to air dry strands, the formula enhances the hair's natural texture. Safe on colour-treated hair. GREAT FOR: Smooth Styles. Air Dry Styles. Blowouts.