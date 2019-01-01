Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Shu Uemura
Shu Uemura Tokyo Lash Mascara
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shu Uemura
Featured in 1 story
The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals
by
Anna Gray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
L'Oréal
Voluminous Mascara In Carbon Black
$8.49
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
DETAILS
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara In Black
$8.97
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Wet n Wild
Megavolume Mascara
$2.99
from
Kmart
BUY
DETAILS
Smashbox
Full Exposure Mascara
$19.50
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Shu Uemura
DETAILS
Shu Uemura
Shu Uemura Ultimate Remedy Extreme Restoration Shampoo
$28.64
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Shu Uemura
Art Of Hair Wonder Worker 150ml
£24.70
£18.50
from
FeelUnique
BUY
DETAILS
Shu Uemura
Shu Uemura Wonder Worker 150ml
£22.00
from
Gooseberry Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Shu Uemura
Wonder Worker Air Dry/blow Dry Primer
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
14 Coordinate Tattoos That Will Remind You Of Your Happy Place
If you're in search of a meaningful tattoo design that makes the pain worthwhile, we've got just the one: a coordinate tattoo. A quick scroll through
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark With Brand-New Bangs
Ever since we were first introduced to Sophie Turner a decade ago as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, the actress has only ever experimented with her hair
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Perfect Wedding-Day Scent For Every Type Of Bride
Choosing the right perfume is one of the more intimate details of planning a wedding. Sure, it can't be captured in an Instagram Story the way your first
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted