Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair Color Lustre Masque
£46.90
£35.15
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Art of Hair Color Lustre Masque
Need a few alternatives?
Olaplex
No.3 Hair Perfector 3.3 Oz
C$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Olaplex
No.3 Hair Perfector 100ml
£26.00
£20.80
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/uv Protective Primer
£22.00
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Coco & Eve
Deep Clean Scalp Scrub
£36.90
from
Coco & Eve
BUY
More from Shu Uemura Art Of Hair
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair
Color Lustre Sulfate-free Brilliant Glaze Shampoo
$48.00
from
Shu Uemura
BUY
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair
Essence Absolue Overnight Serum
£37.80
£28.35
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair
Ultimate Reset Masque
£45.90
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair
Color Lustre Brilliant Glaze Treatment Masque
$68.00
$47.60
from
LookFantastic
BUY
More from Hair Care
Act+Acre
Plant-based Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Redken
Deep Clean Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Waterl<ss
No Residue Dry Shampoo
from
BUY
Olaplex
No. 3 Hair Perfector
$28.00
$22.40
from
Violet Grey
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted