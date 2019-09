Shrimps X Warehouse

Shrimps Merman Print Dress

£49.00

Featuring a hand-drawn merman illustration by Shrimps founder Hannah Weiland, this is summer in a dress. With a shirred back, puff sleeves, tie waist and mini length, it's the perfect dose of nostalgia too. Fabric: Main, 100% viscose Wash Care: Machine wash Product Code: 34618 Model wears Size 8 and is 5ft10"