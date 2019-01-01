Shox R4

Remaining true to their OG 2000 release, the spring-cushioned Nike Shox R4 makes a welcome return with its unmistakable space-age aesthetic. Cushioning in its design, the Shox R4 boasts a four PU foam column midsole that sits sandwiched between two solid TPU plates. These spring-like pillars absorb the shock of your heel striking the ground and return the energy straight back into the next stride, while the solid TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) plates act as stabilisers to distribute the energy evenly across your foot. Up top, complementing shades of metallic silver and white paint the pairs fully synthetic uppers, signed off by accents of red to the signature tongue branding | BV1111-100 Care & Material Textile & Synthetic Upper/Synthetic Sole Colour White Product Code: 157146