Who says superfoods are just for smoothies and sad salads? Argan Dragon is a fantastically fruity shower oil that's loaded with beetroot powder, dragon fruit powder and poppy seeds, plus argan oil sourced from the heart of Morocco, where it provides rural communities with a stable income. This hardworking shower staple cleanses, scrubs and softens skin while you shower. Step out of the shower and into the world with the sweet, marzipan-like scent thanks to ylang ylang, almond essential oil and benzoin resinoid.