PinWin

Shower Head Combo

$65.99

Buy Now Review It

【SHOWER HEAD COMBO】: The combination of 10’’ Large Square rain shower head and high pressure handheld shower head allows you to choose different bath experiences at any time. Suitable for both adults and your babies.This showerhead set solves all the problems for you 【10’’ LARGE RAIN SHOWERHEAD】: 10’’ Large Square Rainfall Showerhead , waterfall full body coverage, more than 100 closely grouped self-clean silicone nozzles provide even spray and prevent lime and hard water build up. 360 rotation angle-adjustable solid ball joint nut for reliable leak-free connection and different angle position shower needs. Come with filter and washer insure reliable leak-proof connection 【5 SETTING HANDHELD SHOWERHEAD】: 5 Modes setting is suitable for baby shower, massage or pets shower, etc. The water regulator is helpful for adjusting water pressure - It controls the water flow, especially when using hot water 【ADJUSTABLE EXTENSION ARM】: 11’’ Shower Head Arm. Made from solid and durable brass. Not worry about breaking or leaking. Allows you to adjust the showerhead for best angle and height 【EASY TOOL-FREE CONNECTION】: No need to call a plumber - installs in minutes. In order to make it easier to install, we have prepared a special wrench and a Teflon tape