T3 Shower Filter Showerhead

WHAT IT IS: Elevate your shower experience with the T3 Source Showerhead. The proven filtration system is a mineral mixture combining calcium sulfide, zinc and copper to reduce free-chlorine from your shower water. WHAT IT DOES: The process, known as Redox, also helps to remove rotten egg smell, iron oxide (rust water), dirt, sediment and odors from your water for a better and cleaner shower experience. • Rated Service Flow: Max 2.0 gallons per minute • Filter Life: 10,000 gallons or 6 months (whichever comes first) • Max Working Pressure: 80 pounds per square inch • Max Operating Temperature: 120°F • Anti-Scaling: Low maintenance spray nozzles resist scale buildup • 7 Premium Spray Settings: Provide the ultimate luxurious shower experience • Accessories: Include matching shower arm bracket and 59-78" extendable hose • Filter ($25 value): Should be replaced every 6 months (or 10K gallons) for optimal results HOW TO USE IT: Unscrew existing showerhead from pipe. Clean the threads. Wrap plumbers tape clockwise around pipe threads. Screw the T3 Source Showerhead into place and flush with hot water for 1 minute before showering.