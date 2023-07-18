Aqua Earth

Shower Filter For Hard Water Shower Head Filter To Remove Chlorine Fluoride Water Softener Coconut Shell Activated Carbon Reduces Dry Itchy Skin Heavy Metals Other Sediments Vitamin C Aqua Earth

$38.84 $32.84

Buy Now Review It

At Abunda

Features Purifies water filter - helps fast remove chlorine heavy metals and other sediment and inhibits the growth of scale in the bath tub Body Care - less well risk of developing eczema, reduces dry itchy skin, dandruff cares about the health of the skin, hair, nails ideal for bathing children and your Pets Complete Compatibility - can be placed over overhead, handheld, rainfall, and combo shower heads for versatile home use. Protect filtered the whole shower in the house from dirty water Consistent Water Pressure - our high-performance inline water filter wont reduce existing water pressure for an improved rinse. Act as a moisturizer, purifier, softener and gives the best feeling for sensitive skin body wash. This will help removal with rust and iron Benefits Of Purified Water - Clarified water activates your cell, increases the oxygen content in the blood, removes unpleasant odors & impurities, relieves fatigue quickly, slows down aging and makes your skin smooth. This shower filter water softener acts as a moisturizer, purifier, softens and provides the best feeling for sensitive skin Material: ABS Plastic Product Dimensions: 4"D x 2.4"W x 2.68"H Item Weight: 1.3 Pounds Duration: 10000 Gallons External Testing Certification: FDA Material: ‎ABS Plastic Product Dimensions: ‎4"D x 2.4"W x 2.68"H Item Weight: ‎1.3 Pounds Duration: ‎10000 Gallons External Testing Certification: ‎FDA Product Benefits: ‎Inhibits Lime-Scale Growth Removes Copper Reduces PFOS Removes Iron Removes Odor Reduces Chlorine Reduces Sediment Boosts Immunity Reduces Chloramine Brand: ‎Aqua Earth Manufacturer: ‎Aqua Earth Part Number: ‎AQUAEARTH-15 Item Weight: ‎1.3 pounds Item model number: ‎Shower Filter Is Discontinued By Manufacturer: ‎No Size: ‎1 Count (Pack of 1) Color: ‎Shower Filter Style: ‎Shower Filter Finish: ‎Chrome Shape: ‎square Power Source: ‎NO Installation Method: ‎Screw-In Item Package Quantity: ‎1 Number Of Pieces: ‎10 Temperature Range: ‎40-175 Degrees Fahrenheit Flow Rate: ‎2.5 Gallons Per Minute Number of Handles: ‎3 Measurement System: ‎metric, inch Special Features: ‎During first use, the shower filter might generate black water caused by activated carbon dust inside the filter cartridge. Run water through the filter for 20-30 seconds, to remove all excess carbon dust. Usage: ‎Water filtration,Skin care,hair,nails Included Components: ‎Replaceable filter cartridge, Additional Teflon tape, Complete installation instructions Batteries Included?: ‎No Batteries Required?: ‎No Date First Available: August 8, 2007