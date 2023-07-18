United States
Aqua Earth
Shower Filter For Hard Water Shower Head Filter To Remove Chlorine Fluoride Water Softener Coconut Shell Activated Carbon Reduces Dry Itchy Skin Heavy Metals Other Sediments Vitamin C Aqua Earth
$38.84$32.84
Abunda
Features Purifies water filter - helps fast remove chlorine heavy metals and other sediment and inhibits the growth of scale in the bath tub Body Care - less well risk of developing eczema, reduces dry itchy skin, dandruff cares about the health of the skin, hair, nails ideal for bathing children and your Pets Complete Compatibility - can be placed over overhead, handheld, rainfall, and combo shower heads for versatile home use. Protect filtered the whole shower in the house from dirty water Consistent Water Pressure - our high-performance inline water filter wont reduce existing water pressure for an improved rinse. Act as a moisturizer, purifier, softener and gives the best feeling for sensitive skin body wash. This will help removal with rust and iron Benefits Of Purified Water - Clarified water activates your cell, increases the oxygen content in the blood, removes unpleasant odors & impurities, relieves fatigue quickly, slows down aging and makes your skin smooth. This shower filter water softener acts as a moisturizer, purifier, softens and provides the best feeling for sensitive skin Material: ABS Plastic Product Dimensions: 4"D x 2.4"W x 2.68"H Item Weight: 1.3 Pounds Duration: 10000 Gallons External Testing Certification: FDA Material: ABS Plastic Product Dimensions: 4"D x 2.4"W x 2.68"H Item Weight: 1.3 Pounds Duration: 10000 Gallons External Testing Certification: FDA Product Benefits: Inhibits Lime-Scale Growth Removes Copper Reduces PFOS Removes Iron Removes Odor Reduces Chlorine Reduces Sediment Boosts Immunity Reduces Chloramine Brand: Aqua Earth Manufacturer: Aqua Earth Part Number: AQUAEARTH-15 Item Weight: 1.3 pounds Item model number: Shower Filter Is Discontinued By Manufacturer: No Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1) Color: Shower Filter Style: Shower Filter Finish: Chrome Shape: square Power Source: NO Installation Method: Screw-In Item Package Quantity: 1 Number Of Pieces: 10 Temperature Range: 40-175 Degrees Fahrenheit Flow Rate: 2.5 Gallons Per Minute Number of Handles: 3 Measurement System: metric, inch Special Features: During first use, the shower filter might generate black water caused by activated carbon dust inside the filter cartridge. Run water through the filter for 20-30 seconds, to remove all excess carbon dust. Usage: Water filtration,Skin care,hair,nails Included Components: Replaceable filter cartridge, Additional Teflon tape, Complete installation instructions Batteries Included?: No Batteries Required?: No Date First Available: August 8, 2007
