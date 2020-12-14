United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
PampasGrassSeason
Shower Eucalyptus Bundle With Lavender
$15.90
At Etsy
This eucalyptus bundle is perfect for hanging in your shower. It is made to order and can be personalized to the size of your shower. Wrapped in a natural twine.Steam releases the aromas of your fresh eucalyptus to make showers more relaxing, enjoyable, and refreshing. For best results replace once a month.The scent of lavender can last for a long time, and the leaves of eucalyptus are freshly made and shipped within 2 days, packed in OPP bags! We added a stainless steel shower hook for easy suspension