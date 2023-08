Uncommon Goods

Shower Beer Holder

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Made from silicon Measurements 3" L x 4" W x 6" H Care Dishwasher safe. Allow to dry before reapplying surface. Notes This product is not intended for use on stone and other unglazed tiles. Grip works best on smooth, glass-like surfaces. Do not use with glass bottles. 21+ Item ID 48002 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!