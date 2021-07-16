John Lewis & Partners

Show Wood Dressing Table And Mirror, Plum

£375.00 £185.00

Our Show Wood range of bedroom furniture encourages you to inject colour and creativity into your interior style. This dressing table is the perfect spot to start and end your day thanks to its compact profile, useful storage drawer and integrated mirror. It's made from solid poplar wood and high-quality MDF and combines a bold painted finish with luxe, brass-finished metal. The look is eclectic and eye-catching and it's especially ideal for smaller bedrooms.