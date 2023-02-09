United States
[BLANKYNYC]
Show Stopper Blazer
$98.00
At Free People
Style No. 69669612; Color Code: 028 A true goes-with-anything essential, this totally timeless blazer is featured in a classic, sleek silhouette with exaggerated fringe detailing for added dimension. Fit: Staple, relaxed silhouette Features: Button-front closure, classic collar, exaggerated fringe, side pockets Why We <3 It: Designed to take any look to the next level, this so cool blazer is the perfect blend of classic and contemporary. Care/Import Dry Clean Only Import