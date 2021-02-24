United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Free People
Show Off Cropped Tank And Pant Set
$128.00$53.97
At Nordstrom Rack
Whether staying in or doing some running around, this chic two-piece set makes sure you're cute and comfy no matter where your plans take you. - 12" top length; 29 1/2" inseam; 28" leg opening; 14" front rise; 17" back rise (size Medium) - Bottoms have elastic waist - 86% viscose; 13% polyamide; 1% elastane - Hand wash, dry flat - Imported - Women's Clothing