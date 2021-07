Bonnie Clyde

Show And Tell, Pastel Blue

£100.12

Sleek full acetate rectangular frame in pastel blue with tinted blue lenses. "DON'T LOOK AT ME" detailing on the left temple. Unisex Glare reduction Scratch-resistant 100% UVA/UVB Protection This style is optical friendly. Feel free to take it to your optometrist or use an online lens replacement service to wear them with your prescription.