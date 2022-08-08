Madewell

Give 'em the bold shoulder in this muscle tee with extended armholes for a little bit of attitude (it's a low-key version of those padded styles we've been seeing around—without the extra filler). Crafted from soft and drapey crepe jersey made of organic cotton and plant-based Sorona®, this one does that casual-meets-cool thing so well. Relaxed fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 24 1/2" (based on size M). 73% organic cotton/27% Sorona®. Do Well: Made from certified organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from untreated, non-genetically modified seeds; Sorona® is 37% plant-based and uses 30% less energy and emits 50% less greenhouse gas than conventional nylon. Machine wash. Import. NA431