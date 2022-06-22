H&M

Shoulder Bag

£12.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious choice Shoulder bag in woven fabric with imitation leather details, a handle and zip at the top and a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. Unlined. Depth 11 cm. Height 11 cm. Width 21.5 cm. Weight 168 g Composition Shell: Polyester 100% Lining: Polyester 100% Details: Polyester 100% Coating: Polyurethane 100% More sustainable materials Shell: Recycled polyester 100% Lining: Recycled polyester 100% Art. No. 1062974001